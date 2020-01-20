After female IPS officers' scuffle with CAA supporters in Madhya Pradesh; BJP demands FIR, announces protest

Additional Collector Verma told PTI on Sunday night that some men from the crowd misbehaved with her and the collector.

She denied that they had resorted to high-handed behaviour, as alleged by the Opposition party.

"Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC are in place in the district. While we were doing our duty, a crowd came from the other side and misbehaved with us," she said.

Verma said a man pulled her hair from back while another kicked her in the waist.

"All that (she taking on some men) happened after it. Despite our requests to the protesters to sit down, they did not pay any heed," she claimed.

Verma denied that police resorted to cane charging to disperse the crowd.