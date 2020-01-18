After Shaheen Bagh, women and children in Lucknow protest against CAA-NRC; Rapid Action Force deployed

Around 50 women and children squatted near the Clock Tower in Lucknow's old quarters on Saturday evening protesting the amended citizenship law and the planned National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Now, the Rapid Action Force has been deployed in the area, reported the Free Press Journal's Kanchan Srivastava.
The protesters had, in a manner reminiscent of the ongoing Shaheen Bagh protests, parked themselves overnight in the area.
“We would not end our protest till the black law is repealed,” say the women who sat entire night on the road in the dark after the city administration switched off the street lights to end the stir.
Earlier on Saturday, newly appointed Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey reached the protest site and tried to persuade the agitators to call off their protests, but failed.
Congress spokesperson Sadaf Jafar, who was arrested in connection with violence during anti-CAA protests in the Uttar Pradesh capital last month and released a few days back, said, "Last month police had beaten up women, children and registered cases under stringent sections of the law."
"It is now to be seen what steps the police take to oppress these women. CAA is against the country's Constitution and is also against the soul of the country," she said condemning the law which offers citizenship on the basis of religion.
The indefinite protest by women at the national capital have now been going on for over a month. Besides Delhi, protests have unfolded in several parts of the country over the contentious law since it was passed on December 11 and have led to clashes at several places including Uttar Pradesh, where nearly 20 people have died.
According to the amended law, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.
The law excludes Muslims.
(With inputs from agencies)
