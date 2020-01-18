After Shaheen Bagh, women and children in Lucknow protest against CAA-NRC; Rapid Action Force deployed

"It is now to be seen what steps the police take to oppress these women. CAA is against the country's Constitution and is also against the soul of the country," she said condemning the law which offers citizenship on the basis of religion.

The indefinite protest by women at the national capital have now been going on for over a month. Besides Delhi, protests have unfolded in several parts of the country over the contentious law since it was passed on December 11 and have led to clashes at several places including Uttar Pradesh, where nearly 20 people have died.

According to the amended law, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

The law excludes Muslims.