Police lathicharge, detain CAA supporters during West Bengal rally led by Dilip Ghosh

BJP supporters taking out a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act got into an altercation with the police in Nandigram in the East Midnapore district of West Bengal recently.
The rally was led by BJP State President Dilip Ghosh.
Police tried to stop the rally as no permission had been granted for the same, reported The Free Press Journal's Prema Rajaram.
Supporters clashed with the officials during the alteration, and the police resorted to lathicharging.
Some people were also detained by the police.
Dilip Ghosh has been at the forefront of other rallies too in recent times, and has also managed to repeatedly make headlines.
On Friday Ghosh also described "intellectuals" opposing the CAA as "spineless", "devils" and "parasites".
"The intellectuals who are opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act are spineless. They are devils and parasites," he said at a rally in Howrah.
During the same rally he also urged people not to fall into the "trap" of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other TMC leaders, who have been saying that refugees living in West Bengal for decades and possessing Aadhaar and PAN cards need not apply for citizenship.
"...This is misleading because refugees have to seek citizenship through new the citizenship law. If you do not submit your details, you will be in trouble," Ghosh had said.
Prior to that, during a rally in Nadia he had turned away an ambulance which tried to make its way through.
"Divert the route of the ambulance as hundreds of people are sitting here. They (TMC) are doing it purposely. It is their tactic to disrupt this rally," Ghosh had said.
On another recent occasion he had threatened to shoot people who destroy public property during protests.
"Uttar Pradesh government had not only booked such people but also lathi-charged and shot them. Similarly, we will also shoot, lathi-charge and book whoever destroys public property in the state," Ghosh had said addressing a public gathering in Nadia.
Dilip Ghosh was on Thursday re-elected as West Bengal BJP president for the term 2020-2023.
