Police lathicharge, detain CAA supporters during West Bengal rally led by Dilip Ghosh

BJP supporters taking out a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act got into an altercation with the police in Nandigram in the East Midnapore district of West Bengal recently.

The rally was led by BJP State President Dilip Ghosh.

Police tried to stop the rally as no permission had been granted for the same, reported The Free Press Journal's Prema Rajaram.

Supporters clashed with the officials during the alteration, and the police resorted to lathicharging.

Some people were also detained by the police.