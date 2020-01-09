'Sent to create chaos': Dilip Ghosh says ambulance blocked by BJP rally was 'vacant'

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Monday turned away an an ambulance that was trying to make its way through a rally that he was addressing.

Calling it a disruptive tactic by the Trinamool Congress, he ordered the vehicle to divert its route.

In a video of the incident he can be heard saying, "Divert the route of ambulance as hundreds of people are sitting here. They (TMC) are doing it purposely. It is their tactic to disrupt this rally."