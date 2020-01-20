'Mamata’s dogs are protesting against CAA': Bengal BJP MP slams 'parasitic intellectuals' for not speaking out on other issues

West Bengal BJP MP from Bisnupur, Soumitra Khan, made a controversial statement to the press referring to intellectuals and imminent personalities coming out against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizenship (NRC) as 'dogs' of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Khan went on to say that despite knowing the facts about CAA and NRC, people are opposing it and continuing their protests. The comments were made on the sidelines of a programme held in Barasat in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

“People who consider themselves as being intellectuals don’t speak up during the Park Street and Kamdhuni incidents. They are nothing but Mamata Banerjee’s dogs who are now protesting against CAA. They have either not read the law or are staging a dharna despite knowing facts,” he said.