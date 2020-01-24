Delhi Elections 2020: EC asks Twitter to remove BJP candidate Kapil Mishra's 'India vs Pakistan' comment

The Election Commission has asked Twitter to remove a controversial post by BJP's Kapil Mishra, a candidate for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls. In the post Mishra had compared the upcoming elections to an India versus Pakistan contest.

The Election Commission's action came after the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer wrote to the EC seeking the removal of the tweet, EC officials said.

"We took cognisance of the tweet, and wrote to EC last night seeking its removal. The EC then asked Twitter to remove his tweet. The tweet is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct and the the Representation of the People Act, so we have taken action," Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh said.

"We have also issued a showcause notice to Kapil Mishra," he added.