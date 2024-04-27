Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Faces FIR For Soliciting Votes On Religious Grounds | Photo Credit: Twitter/@Tejasvi_Surya

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has been booked for violation of the election code of conduct and "seeking votes" in the name of the religion.

"Case is booked against Tejasvi Surya MP and Candidate of Bengaluru South PC on 25.04.24 at Jayanagar PS u/s 123(3) for posting a video in X handle and soliciting votes on the ground of religion," Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka posted on X.

The case has been filed with Jayanagar police station in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Vasanth Kumar, Advocate and BJP legal cell Convenor said that five complaints were lodged with the Election Commission today.

"Today 5 complaints were lodged with the Election Commission. One is canvassing and speaking to workers by CM Siddaramaiah inside a polling booth in Mysuru...another complaint is, in a polling booth in Kolar constituency, one ex-councillor Venkatesh is distributing cash to voters, another complaint is AICC Youth President Srinivas is protesting...today is polling day so he is violating Model Code of Conduct," Vasanth Kumar said.

Tejasvi Surya, the BJP candidate from Bengaluru South constituency, cast his vote on Friday in Bengaluru. He predicted that the Congress party would not win more than 30 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

Our generation was blessed to witness the majestic Surya Tilak on Bhagwan Shri Ram at Ayodhya on Ram Navami.



A wait for almost 500 years & a wish of crores of Bharatiyas was fulfilled by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji.



On Thursday, Surya shared a video clip of the Surya Tilak ceremony at Ayodhya on Ram Navami, which was widely broadcasted by news channels.

Sharing the video, Surya wrote, "Our generation was blessed to witness the majestic Surya Tilak on Bhagwan Shri Ram at Ayodhya on Ram Navami. A wait for almost 500 years & a wish of crores of Bharatiyas was fulfilled by PM Narendra Modi Ji. For Bharatiyata to survive, vote for BJP!"

