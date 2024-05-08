PM Narendra Modi Wears Bagh Print Jacket, Promotes Handicrafts

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address at the Vijay Sankalp rally in Bagh-Dhar on Tuesday, lauded the vibrant atmosphere created by the enthusiastic crowd. He commended the people of Dhar for their dedication to democracy, terming it a celebration of democracy.

During his speech, Modi highlighted the significance of preserving India's rich heritage, mentioning iconic landmarks like Bhojshala, Jahaz Mahal of Mandav, and Bagh Caves.

A notable moment during the event was when the Prime Minister appeared on stage wearing a stunning hand-printed jacket, a creation of national and international award-winning artist Mohammad Bilal Khatri. The intricate Bagh print fabric for the jacket was specially crafted by former minister Ranjana Baghel, who proudly presented it to Modi.

Speaking about the jacket, Bilal Khatri expressed his delight at the growing popularity of Bagh print, attributing it to the craftsmanship and efforts of his family. He emphasised that this recognition will further promote the art of Bagh print handicrafts both nationally and internationally.

The event was not just a political rally but also a showcase of India's diverse culture and traditional craftsmanship, with the Prime Minister's attire reflecting the country's rich heritage.