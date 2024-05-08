‘Modiji Ghabra Gaye Kya?’ Rahul Gandhi Dares PM To Conduct ED & CBI Inquiry If Adani-Ambani Sent ‘Money In Tempo’ To Congress; VIDEO Viral

Rahul Gandhi Dares PM To Conduct ED & CBI Inquiry If Adani-Ambani Sent ‘Money In Tempo’ To Congress | Twitter

Mumbai: Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiries after he alleged that Adani-Ambani sent money in a tempo to Congress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday and questioned, "Why has the Congress leader gone silent over his offensives against Ambani and Adani?"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged in his speech that the Congress' Shehzada kept on attacking the businessmen in the country. After the Rafale issue failed, the Congress leader came up with another false issue. He used to chant 'five industrialists, five industrialists' and Adani-Ambani all the time. And now, as soon as the elections were announced, Rahul Gandhi stopped chanting their names.

VIDEO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Allegations

'Was There Any Deal?'

He said, "Today, I want to ask from this soil of Telangana, he must disclose how much money did he get from Ambani and Adani? Was there any deal? Why did you stop abusing Adani and Ambani? Zaroor Dal Me Kuch Kala Hai (Something is fishy). You abused these businessmen for the past five years and suddenly you stop?"

Rahul Gandhi Replies To PM Modi's Allegations

Rahul Gandhi released a video on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accusations and dared him to conduct an ED and CBI inquiry into the matter. He said, "Namaskar Modiji, thoda sa ghabra gaye kya? (Namaskar Modiji, are you scared a little bit?). First, you used to speak about Adani and Ambani behind closed doors and now you are speaking about them in front of the public. And you know that they send money in a tempo, is this your personal experience?"

Rahul Gandhi Dares PM Modi

He further said, "Do one thing, send CBI and ED to them and conduct an investigation, and don't be scared, Modiji. I am telling this to the people of the country that the amount of money which Narendra Modi gave to them, we will give it to the poor people of the country. Mahalakshmi Yojana and Pehli Naukri Pakki Schemes will make many people rich. Narendra Modi has made only 22 businessmen rich.