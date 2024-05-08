Surat: CBI Hints Major Leads In Hindu Leader Threat Case, More Arrests Likely |

The arrest of Maulana Mohammad Sohail Abubakar, also known as Maulana Abu Bakr Teemol, by the Surat Crime Branch for threatening to kill Hindu leaders has taken a significant turn. According to Joint Police Commissioner Raghavendra Vatsal, the interrogation of the accused could lead to "big revelations" in the coming days.

"The accused Maulana is being questioned regarding the threat to kill the national president of Hindu Sanatan Sangh and other Hindu leaders in Surat. Information about this will be given in a day or two," Vatsal said at a press conference. "A lot of effort is being done in this case and continuous coordination is also being done with the investigating agencies."

Sohail Abubakar was arrested two days ago after a complaint was filed for threatening to kill leaders associated with Hindu organizations. The police suspect he used a covert gaming app to plan the murders.

Vatsal further revealed that the investigation is expanding beyond the accused himself. "The social media accounts of the accused are being investigated," he explained. "The manner in which the accused used to login on social media is being investigated. Other names are likely to come up in the investigation."

The possibility of international connections has not been ruled out either. "We are trying to get important evidence in this case," Vatsal continued. "The names of the accused who have come up are in India or outside and their mobile numbers are also being investigated."

The police are currently verifying the authenticity of leads received from various sources. "The police are getting important clues related to the case from every place," Vatsal said. "But, the proper verification of that is still going on. It is necessary to check whether these links are true or false."