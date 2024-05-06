Unveiling Terror Plot: Surat Cleric Abu Bakr Teemol's Arrest Reveals Conspiracy To Target BJP Leaders Over Alleged Anti-Islamic Speeches

Surat: In a startling revelation, the arrest of Mohammed Sohail alias Maulana Abu Bakr Teemol by the Surat Crime Branch has brought to light a sinister conspiracy to assassinate prominent Hindu and right-wing leaders in India for their hate speeches against Islam and Prophet Mohammed. The individuals targeted by Maulana and his Pakistan-based accomplices are known for their anti-Islamic rhetoric, igniting religious sentiments across the nation.

Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Updesh Rana, the national secretary of Vishwa Sanatan Sangh, were among the prime targets of Maulana Abu Bakr for their inflammatory speeches. This revelation comes in the wake of a Supreme Court reprimand directed at Nupur Sharma in July 2022, following her remarks against Prophet Mohammad in a televised debate. The court held Sharma accountable for inciting violence and unrest, emphasizing her role in triggering nationwide protests.

Details unearthed by Surat Crime Branch

The Surat Crime Branch unearthed a disturbing exchange of funds amounting to ₹1 crore between the fundamentalist cleric and a Pakistani individual identified as Dogar, aimed at orchestrating the murders of Hindu leaders. Maulana, along with Dogar and an accomplice named Shahnaz from Nepal, openly issued death threats to Hindu leaders via social media platforms. The severity of the situation prompted the intervention of multiple agencies including the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), State Intelligence Bureau (IB), Central IB, and National Investigation Agency (NIA), all converging in Surat for further inquiries.

State Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi, while campaigning for the Navsari Lok Sabha candidate, condemned Maulana's actions, highlighting his connections with Pakistani handlers and their attempts to eliminate Hindu leaders. Sanghvi urged the Congress to refrain from shielding such elements for political gains, emphasizing the need for stringent action against Maulana and his ilk.

Sources within the Surat crime branch revealed Maulana's deep-seated animosity towards Updesh Rana and Nupur Sharma for their anti-Islamic stance. Updesh Rana's dissemination of hate speeches and provocative content online fueled the ire of Maulana and his associates, exacerbating religious tensions in the country.

Read Also Supreme Court Fails To Take Up Petitions On Hate Speeches Listed For Hearing

Mohammed Sohail alias Maulvi Abubakar Teemol, the arrested mastermind behind the conspiracy, was presented before the court by the Crime Branch and remanded for 11 days till May 16. The investigation will delve into Maulana's communication channels with his Pakistani and Nepalese counterparts, potential arms procurement, involvement of other individuals, and the extent of radicalization through religious indoctrination