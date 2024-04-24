Supreme Court Fails To Take Up Petitions On Hate Speeches Listed For Hearing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | ANI

The Supreme Court did not hear the petitions filed on the issue of rising incidents of hate speech in the country on Tuesday, April 23.

According to reports, a bunch of petitions on the issue were listed before a Bench headed by Justice Sanjeev Khanna.

Before the highest court decided not to take up the petitions, there were news reports suggesting that the Communist Party of India - Marxist (CPM) was set to bring the issue of alleged hate speech made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during electioneering to the Supreme Court's notice.

According to reports, CPM leader Brinda Karat was to bring the issue to the apex court's notice.

The CPM leader is one of the litigants in the matter.

Brinda Karat also tried to file a complaint against Modi's purported hate speech in a police station in Delhi; however, the police declined to accept the complaint.

During the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Modi made a speech in which he claimed that if Congress were to come to power, they would distribute people's property, land, and gold among Muslims. This statement has been strongly criticised by opposition parties.

A slew of complaints has been lodged with the Election Commission seeking action against the Prime Minister for his allegedly hate speech.

Meanwhile, EC has initiated action on complaint. Poll body has asked Banswara Electoral Officer to produce the footage of Modi's speech.