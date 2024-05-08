CGBSE Exam Results To Be Declared On May 9

Pixabay

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the results of 10th and 12th board exams on Thursday. Altogether around 6 lakh students including class 10 th and 12 th appeared in the Board exams this year.

Secretary of the CGBSE Pushpa Sahu while speaking to the media confirmed that the results of 10th and 12th board examinations will be declared at the auditorium of the CGBSE Raipur at 12.30 pm on Thursday . The Board Exam results will be declared in the presence of Chairperson of the CGBSE Renu G Pillay and other officials of the Board.

The CGBSE will also release the results of 10th and 12th board examinations in all the districts of the state. All preparations have been completed for releasing the exam results of 10th and 12th board exams, said the Secretary of the CGBSE.

About 3,50,000 candidates have appeared for the 10th board exam. Around 2,50,000 students have appeared in the 12th board examination. Results can be seen on the website cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. One can get advice by calling toll free 18002334363 during office hours.

Secretary Pushpa Sahu, “Most students pass the examination and some students fail. In such a situation, when the student gets low marks, he or she gets stressed and goes into depression and starts considering himself or herself less than others. It is an appeal to the students not to do this. Instead of getting discouraged, think about where you have gone wrong, why you have scored less, why you have failed and how you can prepare well and pass the exam. There are many such examples in society. The students used to score lowest marks while studying, but today students are at the forefront in life.”

Parents must motivate and keep their aspirations alive if their children get less marks in the exam, the IAS officer said.