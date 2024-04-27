'To Stop Corruption & Looting In Warangal, Uproot BRS-Congress': Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami |

Warangal: Uttarakhand’s Chief Minister (CM) Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday held a road show in Warangal (Telangana) in support of BJP candidate Aroori Ramesh; and while addressing the public, he said that the time has come to uproot BRS and Congress, which are engaged in the campaign of corruption. In the Lok Sabha elections, teach both the parties such a lesson that they yearn for every vote and get uprooted from the ground. While expressing his gratitude to the crowd gathered on the streets, Chief Minister Dhami said that I have come to Devbhoomi Telangana from Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, send all the candidates from Telangana to Delhi with huge support.

The popularity of Uttarakhand’s Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has been seen in South India also. A huge crowd gathered at CM Dhami’s public meeting & road show in support of BJP candidates in Telangana. Meanwhile, in Warangal, Chief Minister Dhami said that seeing the huge turnout even in 43℃ temperature, he is confident that a BJP-led centre government will be formed with a big victory for the third time under the leadership of Modi ji. He said that after the arrival of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi ji, the country has progressed rapidly. Today the citizens of India are being respected not only in India but also abroad. Under the leadership of the PM Modi ji, the country is moving forward on the path of development. During the period of 10 years, the Prime Minister has worked with complete dedication without resting even for an hour in a day. Now the time has come to give the fruits of the Prime Minister’s penance. The public must now reward the Prime Minister for his penance by making him the Prime Minister for the third time. He said that the PM Modi ji has taken big decisions like removing 370 from Kashmir, bringing CAA law, construction of Shri Ram Temple, removing Teen Talaq, etc. The Prime Minister will take much bigger decisions in the third term. Today, India has been recognized in the world as a strong, capable & powerful country. The third term of Prime Minister Modi will be to make India the third largest economy & a super power in the world.

Chief Minister Dhami said that with the strong hands of Prime Minister, the development of not only the country but also Warangal will be strengthened. Here, development works like schools, roads, universities, railways, infrastructure will gain momentum. Attacking the Congress, he said that the Congress, which does politics in the name of corruption, scams and appeasement, is now promising in its manifesto to give reservation to a particular class for votes; & snatching away hard-earned money in the name of inheritance. He also accused Congress of spreading the misconception of changing the Constitution by Prime Minister Modi ji if it crosses 400 seats. CM Dhami said that Prime Minister Modi has been working for the interests of the poor which remains his top priority. In such a situation, the people of Warangal should teach Congress and BRS a lesson that their land will be lost. He appealed to the people and voters of Telangana to strengthen the hands of PM Narendra Modi ji to stop the campaign of corruption and looting by Congress and BRS. Keerthi Reddy, Sri Nivas Reddy, Rajeshwar, Ram Rao, Kumar Swamy, Vijay Ramrao, Suresh Reddy, Pradeep Rao and others were present on this occasion.