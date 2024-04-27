 Live Breaking News Updates: Actor Sahil Khan Absconding Amid SIT Probe In Mahadev Betting App Case
Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 08:16 AM IST
article-image
Actor Sahil Khan Absconding Amid SIT Probe In Mahadev Betting App Case | File pic
Mahadev Betting App Case: Actor Sahil Khan Absconding, Say Police Officials

Actor Sahil Khan who was previously questioned by the Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch in connection with the cheating case registered against the Mahadev betting app case, has been declared absconding, said police officials on Friday.

Khan was granted interim protection by the Bombay High Court recently after the session court rejected his pre-arrest plea. Soon after, on Saturday last week, Khan appeared before the Mumbai Police. He was questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for over three hours.

