Mumbai News: BMC Scraps Khar Subway Project After Facing Strong Opposition From Locals, Says Report

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) decided to halt the proposed elevated road over the Khar Subway following strong opposition from local residents. Bandra West MLA Ashish Shelar conveyed residents' concerns to municipal authorities, leading to the decision to shelve the project temporarily. While the tender for the project remains intact, the BMC has opted not to proceed with the current proposal, citing the need to address residents' worries, said a report in the Hindustan Times.

A delegation representing various residents' associations met with Shelar to reiterate their concerns, prompting him to escalate the issue to municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The decision to halt the project was made in response to objections raised by residents, particularly regarding the alignment of the elevated road through densely populated areas and the presence of sharp turns along the proposed route.

A delegation of the Khar Residents Association met me and expressed their objection to the proposed design of the Khar East-West Elevated Bridge project as tendered by the Bridges department of the BMC. I approached the BMC Commissioner and pointed out the numerous flaws in the… pic.twitter.com/PA4EhI0gy5 — ॲड. आशिष शेलार ( MODI KA PARIVAR ) (@ShelarAshish) April 26, 2024

Ashish Shelar shared the information about the project's development on his official X account. "A delegation of the Khar Residents Association met me and expressed their objection to the proposed design of the Khar East-West Elevated Bridge project as tendered by the Bridges department of the BMC. I approached the BMC Commissioner and pointed out the numerous flaws in the project and asked for the project to be cancelled," he posted.

"I also held discussions with Hon’ble CM and Dy CM and I am glad that the project will be cancelled. We are not opposed to the project that is aimed at enhancing connectivity and infrastructure between east and west but this proposed project fails to address key considerations outlined in the DP 2034 and is an efficacious remedy to resolve decongestion of traffic at Khar Subway Road," he further said in his post.

Strong Opposition From Locals To Khar Subway Plan

Residents of Khar East and West strongly opposed the construction of the elevated road over the existing Khar subway, expressing concerns about increased traffic congestion and potential damage to well-established neighborhoods adorned with ancient rain trees. Three influential residents' associations, including the Santacruz East Residents Association (SERA) and the Mumbai North Central District Forum (MNCDF), formally communicated their objections to municipal authorities and organised gatherings to strategise against the project.

During a meeting at the Khar Library on April 14, attended by key stakeholders, the community unanimously demanded the cancellation of the current tender due to fundamental design flaws. They also urged the BMC to explore alternative solutions prioritising improved connectivity between the east and west, stressing the importance of comprehensive citizen engagement in the decision-making process.

In response to residents' concerns, senior BMC officials acknowledged the need to address the issues raised before making a final decision on the project. While the proposal has not been officially scrapped, the BMC has reportedly committed to reassessing the concerns raised by citizens and exploring alternative designs that better meet the community's needs.