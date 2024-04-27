Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Result Will Spring Surprise,' Says Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor

With the ongoing general election and a tough fight between the BJP-led NDA and the INDIA bloc, Congress leader Dr Shashi Tharoor, in conversation with Shriprakash Menon, answered a few questions about his role in the Grand Old Party, whether INDIA is confident of coming to power, and the challenges he faced during the election. Edited excerpts:

Q: You are an experienced leader and well read but your role in Congress is minimal. Your take on it.

A: I am a member of the Congress Working Committee: one of the 23 full-time and of the million-plus members of the Congress. I was also a member of the All India Congress Manifesto Co mmittee 2024, playing a pivotal role in outlining the party's vision for a democratic, pluralist and egalitarian India.

Q: Is the oldest party losing grip over the country's political system?

A: The Congress is doing well, particularly following the two Bharat Jodo Yatras of Rahul Gandhi, which attracted vast attention and adulation. I believe, the results on June 4 will spring a surprise and demonstrate we have tightened our grip rather than lost it.

Q: What's your assessment of the INDIA bloc coming to power when they lack cohesion and a common vision for the nation?

A: An INDIA bloc-led government will be centred around the nucleus of the Congress, having a clear and well-articulated vision for the nation, premised on the 25 guarantees and the Paanch Nyay outlined in our 2024 election manifesto, the Nyay Patra. Our other allies may principally have a regional focus, but on national issues, they broadly align with the Congress's vision. I can imagine no better formula for a coalition government.

Q: This time you had a formidable challenge in Thiruvananthapuram. Will people sustain your seat in a fastchanging scenario against Congress?

A: I do not think that the challenges of this election are in any way close to what I had to endure in 2014, during the heady days of the first Modi wave, together with a malicious personal campaign against me following the tragic passing away of my wife. By comparison, this election seems far more reminiscent of 2019, when despite formidable rivals from the other two parties I made a comfortable victory in the end.

Q: Will your political future depend upon electoral success?

A: Doesn't everybody's?

Q: What is your next book about?

A: I am giving a thought to a short, English biography of Shri Narayana Guru, the great social reformer who came to helm the Kerala Renaissance, and who deserves to be known outside the state.

Q: Are you planning to act in films?

A: No plans, whatsoever along these lines.