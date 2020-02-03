AAP should rename itself to Muslim League: BJP’s Kapil Mishra stirs row again

New Delhi: BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Monday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is doing "Jinnah politics" and asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to rename itself to Muslim League.

"I want to say that the Aam Aadmi Party should change its name to Muslim League. They are doing the same politics as that of the Muslim League. They are doing of politics of divide and Muslim vote bank. They are against Yogi's speech. Only those people will be afraid of Yogi who are standing by anti-nationals, terrorists, traitors, and rioters. Yogi has stopped rioters in Uttar Pradesh," Mishra told ANI.

"In Delhi, buses were burnt and policemen were beaten up. AAP and Congress are behind this. Arvind Kejriwal is doing Jinnah politics," he said. The AAP had urged the Election Commission of India to ban Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in Delhi over his remarks linking Kejriwal with Pakistan.