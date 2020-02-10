Goli khaenge par kagaz nahi dikhaenge: Asaduddin Owaisi during anti-CAA, NRC rally

While refusing to produce documents to prove his citizenship, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Sunday, said that the true followers of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar will oppose the citizenship law.

While adressing an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) rally in Andhra Pradesh, Owaisi said, "Jo Modi-Shah ke khilaaf awaaz uthayega woh sahi maayne mein mard-e-mujahid keh layega...Main watan mein rahunga,kaagaz nahi dikhaunga. Kagaz agar dikhane ki baat hogi toh seena dikhayenge ki maar goli. Maar dil pe goli maar kyunki dil mein Bharat ki mohabbat hai (The one who raises his voice against CAA will be the true lover and follower of Gandhi and Ambedkar. The one who raises voice against Modi and Shah will be called a 'mard-e-mujahid' in the truest sense)."