Goli khaenge par kagaz nahi dikhaenge: Asaduddin Owaisi during anti-CAA, NRC rally

While refusing to produce documents to prove his citizenship, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Sunday, said that the true followers of Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar will oppose the citizenship law.
While adressing an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) rally in Andhra Pradesh, Owaisi said, "Jo Modi-Shah ke khilaaf awaaz uthayega woh sahi maayne mein mard-e-mujahid keh layega...Main watan mein rahunga,kaagaz nahi dikhaunga. Kagaz agar dikhane ki baat hogi toh seena dikhayenge ki maar goli. Maar dil pe goli maar kyunki dil mein Bharat ki mohabbat hai (The one who raises his voice against CAA will be the true lover and follower of Gandhi and Ambedkar. The one who raises voice against Modi and Shah will be called a 'mard-e-mujahid' in the truest sense)."
"This is the first time in 70 years of our country's Parliament that a law has been made based on religion. Never before an Act based on religion had been made in the Parliament. This is against the fundamental rights of our Constitution," Owaisi further added.
On February 8, Asaduddin Owaisi had said that Hyderabad had passed a resolution against the National Population Register (NPR). In a tweet, AIMIM chief said: "Hyderabad is now the first Indian city to adopt a resolution against #NPR. @GHMCOnline adopted a resolution against #NPR. The resolution was adopted after former mayor & @aimim_national corporator Majid Hussein proposed it & it was accepted by @bonthurammohan."
Earlier, Owaisi had hit out at the BJP-led government saying that National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) were two sides of the same coin and the atmosphere in the country is such as it was in Germany in the thirties of previous century. Making a multi-pronged attack on the government during his speech on the motion of thanks to the President’s address, Owaisi said that the Narendra Modi government had taken foreign diplomats to Kashmir but political leaders of the country were not being allowed.
