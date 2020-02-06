Shaheen Bagh may be turned into Jallianwala Bagh after Feb 8: Asaduddin Owaisi

Further speaking about NPR and NRC, Owaisi said, "Government must give a clear cut answer that till 2024 NRC will not be implemented. Why are they spending Rs 3900 crore for NPR? I feel this way because I was a History student. Hitler during his reign conducted census twice and after that he pushed the jews in a gas chamber. I don't want our country (to) go in that way."

Later, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of the Ram Temple trust, Asaduddin Owaisi said that seems like BJP is worried over Delhi Assembly elections.

"Session of Parliament will end on February 11, the announcement could have come after 8th February. Seems like BJP is worried over Delhi elections. It (formation of trust) was the decision of Supreme Court which is supreme," Owaisi told ANI.

"After the judgement on Ram Temple case came, we said that the Supreme Court is supreme. The Supreme Court had said that placing idols in Masjid and demolition is a criminal act and a national shame. Today, the Prime Minister announced this. The court said that the trust will be formed... We can't forget Babri masjid demolition," he said.

Voting on 70 Assembly seats in Delhi will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.