Shaheen Bagh shooter 'echoed' BJP's war cry, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana): After a man fired aerial shots at Shaheen Bagh on Saturday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the person has "echoed BJP's war cry".

"A terrorist is one because he says so. For decades, 'jo Hindu hitt ki baat karega wahi desh par raj karega' has been BJP's war cry. This man just echoed it. He's forced you to choose between gunman's side or the side of peaceful, democratic citizens. It's as simple as that," Owaisi tweeted.

The man who fired aerial shots told the police that he was angry with the traffic blockade as his cousin's wedding is approaching and he had to run around a lot to make arrangements, police sources said. The police have detained the man, identified as Kapil Gujjar, a resident of Dallupura village near Delhi-Noida border, said Chinmoy Biswal, DCP, South-East.