Days after 'Rambhakt' opened fire in Jamia, another man fires bullets in Shaheen Bagh

Days after 'Rambhakt' opened fire at Jamia, another man has fired bullets in the Shaheen Bagh area on Saturday at around 4:53 pm. Police has taken him into their custody.
Reportedly, the man who claimed to be Kapil Gujjar shot twice in the air outside the barricaded area on the Sarita Vihar side. There are no reports of any casualties yet.
According to eyewitnesses, the man opened fire behind the stage at the site where the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has been going on since over a month.
The man was overpowered by locals and handed over to the police.
On Thursday, a 17-year-old was detained after he opened fire at the Jamia Millia Islamia students demonstrating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the national capital. The bullet hit a Journalism student of Jamia, identified as Shadab, in the arm.
Before opening fire, he shouted, "If you people have to stay in India then you will have to say Vande Mataram, and now I am going to give you your freedom." He later shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' and opened fire.
Protests have been going on at Shaheen Bagh since December 15 last year against the CAA due to which Kalindi Kunj road has been shut for traffic movement.
The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 2014.
