Days after 'Rambhakt' opened fire in Jamia, another man fires bullets in Shaheen Bagh

Days after 'Rambhakt' opened fire at Jamia, another man has fired bullets in the Shaheen Bagh area on Saturday at around 4:53 pm. Police has taken him into their custody.

Reportedly, the man who claimed to be Kapil Gujjar shot twice in the air outside the barricaded area on the Sarita Vihar side. There are no reports of any casualties yet.

According to eyewitnesses, the man opened fire behind the stage at the site where the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has been going on since over a month.

The man was overpowered by locals and handed over to the police.