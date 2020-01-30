Godse 2.0: On Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, 'Rambhakt Gopal' opens fire at Jamia students

A man identified as Rambhakt Gopal Sharma was detained on Thursday after he opened fire at the Jamia Millia Islamia students demonstrating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the national capital.

According to an official, the bullet hit a Journalism student of Jamia, identified as Shadab, in the arm. He was taken to near-by private hospital.

Rambhakt Gopal had written several posts on Facebook that he would "end the protest" at Shaheen Bagh.

As the students were set to start their march from Jamia Millia Islamia to Rajghat, he took out a country-made .315 bore pistol and opened fire.

Before opening fire, he shouted, "If you people have to stay in India then you will have to say Vande Mataram, and now I am going to give you your freedom." He later shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' and opened fire," a protestor said.

Ironically, the man shot at the protesters on the same day when Nathuram Godse killed Mahatma Gandhi in 1948.

