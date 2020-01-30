ArrestAnuragThakur trends after man fires at Jamia Millia Islamia students

An armed man was detained on Thursday after he brandished a pistol at Jamia Millia Islamia students demonstrating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Thursday, police said.

Man identified as Rambhakt Gopal Sharma was heard shouting 'deta hu tumhe azadi' ('I will give you freedom'). He later shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' and opened fire," a protestor said.

According to an official, the bullet hit a Journalism student of Jamia, identified as Shadab, in the arm. He was taken to near-by private hospital.

As soon as the news broke, #ArrestAnuragThakur started trending on Twitter for allegedly instigating the armed man. On Monday, minister of state for finance Anurag Thakur was seen leading the crowd in poll-bound Delhi to raise an incendiary slogan that "traitors should be shot".

At a rally, Singh, the Minister of State for Finance, shouted "desh ke gaddaron ko" to which the crowd responded "goli maro saalo ko" (shoot down the traitors).

CPI leader D Raja said, "Jamia firing incident is a direct result of provocative statements made by BJP leaders during campaigning in Delhi."

