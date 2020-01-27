After Kapil Mishra, MoS Anurag Thakur chants 'Desh ke gaddaron ko.....' at Delhi election rally

Union Minister Anurag Thakur was seen leading the crowd in poll-bound Delhi to raise an incendiary slogan that "traitors should be shot".
At a rally, Singh, the minister of state for finance, shouted "desh ke gaddaron ko" to which the crowd responded "goli maro saalo ko" (shoot down the traitors).
Addressing the meeting in support of BJP candidate from Rithala, Manish Chaudhary, Singh raised the pitch of nationalism as he linked opposition parties with anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh and with alleged anti-India slogans, and then asked the crowd to raise the controversial slogan.
Twitter users fumed after the video went viral. A user wrote, "What is Election Commission doing about this???" "This fellow should be in jail for incitement. Instead he is in the Cabinet. BJP finds only such lumpens as Candidates & for Cabinet," said lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan.
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
Meanwhile, Hitting out at the BJP, Kirti Azad, who is the head of the Delhi Congress campaign committee said, BJP leaders are the "real traitors" as they are working to "destroy" peace and amity.
Earlier, BJP leader Kapil Mishra had also raised similar slogans. Mishra who will contest from the Model Town seat had led a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act in December. He was heard chanting 'Desh ke gaddaron ko, Goli maro saalo ko'.
(With inputs from PTI)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)