After Kapil Mishra, MoS Anurag Thakur chants 'Desh ke gaddaron ko.....' at Delhi election rally

Addressing the meeting in support of BJP candidate from Rithala, Manish Chaudhary, Singh raised the pitch of nationalism as he linked opposition parties with anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh and with alleged anti-India slogans, and then asked the crowd to raise the controversial slogan.

Twitter users fumed after the video went viral. A user wrote, "What is Election Commission doing about this???" "This fellow should be in jail for incitement. Instead he is in the Cabinet. BJP finds only such lumpens as Candidates & for Cabinet," said lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions: