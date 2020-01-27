'History will spit on this animal': Anurag Kashyap accuses Amit Shah of 'having unarmed protestors attacked'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has recently been in the limelight, for reasons wholly unrelated to his movies. His tweets, criticizing the present government, over recent issues such as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) protests, have grabbed everyone's eyeballs.
On Monday, Kashyap took to Twitter targeting Home Minister Amit Shah and accused the latter of having unarmed protestors 'attacked'.
Kashyap wrote, "How timid our home minister is. He controls the police, he controls the goons, amps-up his own security and has unarmed protestors attacked. If there is an extent of cheapness and inferiority, it is @AmitShah. History will spit on this animal."
The Gangs of Wasseypur director's tweet comes soon after reports of a protestor being beaten during Amit Shah's rally in poll-bound Delhi.
The youth was among a small group who raised slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Shah later directed his security to take the youth to safety.
Anurag Kashyap who had taken a Twitter hiatus of four months, came back onto the microblogging website on December 16. "This has gone too far.. can’t stay silent any longer . This government is clearly fascist .. and it makes me angry to see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet ..," he had tweeted.
Later, following the attack on students at JNU, he had changed his profile picture on Twitter to depict Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah sporting masks and carrying sticks.
Kashyap is one of the few noted Bollywood figures to speak against the CAA. Farhan Akthar, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker, Sonam Kapoor and Anubhav Sinha are other Hindi film personalities to oppose the Act.
