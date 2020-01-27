'History will spit on this animal': Anurag Kashyap accuses Amit Shah of 'having unarmed protestors attacked'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has recently been in the limelight, for reasons wholly unrelated to his movies. His tweets, criticizing the present government, over recent issues such as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) protests, have grabbed everyone's eyeballs.

On Monday, Kashyap took to Twitter targeting Home Minister Amit Shah and accused the latter of having unarmed protestors 'attacked'.

Kashyap wrote, "How timid our home minister is. He controls the police, he controls the goons, amps-up his own security and has unarmed protestors attacked. If there is an extent of cheapness and inferiority, it is @AmitShah. History will spit on this animal."