Age of Godse: Not just Anurag Thakur, Modi-Shah and mainstream media equally responsible for Jamia shooter

What do you get when you cross a regime which spends its time othering minorities with a fourth estate whose TRP model is based on poisoning the atmosphere and spreading hate? You get what you deserve. Or to quote the honourable Home Minister – 'Aap chronology samajh lijiye.'

A few days after the MoS Finance and former BCCI President Anurag Thakur chanted ‘desh ke gaddaron ko’ at a rally, urging the crowd to finish the sentence, a juvenile calling himself ‘Rambhakt’, shot into a crowd of Jamia protesters.

The juvenile with his slicked-back hair – the follicular choice of young men spitting water in TikTok videos – chanted ‘yeh lo azaadi’ before shooting into the crowd. We should be glad that he was using what people in UP and Bihar call a desi katta with limited means to cause violence.

On the other hand, the Delhi Police – which moves with the alacrity of an airline about to ban Kunal Kamra when asked to infiltrate libraries – idly watched with the energy of a snail returning home from a funeral on a lazy Sunday afternoon.

Even former UP DGP Vikram Singh was shocked and wondered why the cops didn’t neutralise the attacker. He told Aaj Tak: “I had high hopes from the Delhi Police. The shooter gave a chance of 20 seconds to the cops on ground. He brandished his weapon and shouted some slogans. He could have been controlled by [the police] overpowering him. But that did not happen."