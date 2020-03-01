‘Goli Maaro’ chant at Delhi's Metro station in rush hour, six detained

New Delhi: Northeast Delhi is quiet after four days of riots early this week, but the tension perpetuates in the national capital with the police on toes fearing the violence may break out any time any where again.

Half a dozen youths were detained by Police on Saturday for chanting the slogan of "goli maro saalon ko, desh ke gaddaron ko" (shoot the traitors) inside Delhi's busiest Rajiv Chowk metro station around 10.30 am, the repeat of the slogan first coined by junior finance minister Anurag Thakur during Delhi Assembly elections that had attracted the Election Commission's reprimand.

A video of the sloganeering youths went viral that left Delhi Police red-faced to issue a statement that it had detained six in connection with the provocative chant. It was a similar slogan by BJP leader Kapil Mishra

on Sunday that triggered violence in the northeast district, but police took one month from Delhi High Court to register an FIR against him.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, who provide security to Delhi metro, immediately nabbed the miscreants at Rajiv Chowk.

They said similar slogans were heard in a metro train on the Blue line but nobody could be identified. In an official tweet, CISF said: "On Feb 29 at about 1025 hrs, six youths were seen shouting slogans at Rajiv Chowk metro station and they were immediately intercepted."