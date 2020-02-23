'Only three days...': Kapil Mishra gives Delhi Police ultimatum to make Delhi's roads protester free

BJP leader Kapil Mishra, well known for his controversial statements appears to have done it again.

This time, he posted a video of himself giving the Delhi Police an ultimatum.

"Three day ultimatum for Delhi Police -- Clear the roads of Jafrabad and Chand Bagh. After this don't try to explain to us, we won't listen to even you. Only three days..." read the caption.

In the clip, Mishra can be heard reiterating his demand, adding that there should be a change by the time President Trump leaves.

"The DCP is here with me," Mishra adds, pointing at the police official standing next to him.