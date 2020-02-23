Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad leads rally against SC ruling on reservations in Aurangabad

At the beginning of February, the Supreme Court, while hearing a case pertaining to the validity of the Uttarakhand government's decision to fill up posts without providing reservation to SC/STs in government jobs, had said that it was not a fundamental right.

The top court also said the states cannot be directed to provide promotions to the members of the SC/ST community.

"There is no fundamental right which inheres in an individual to claim reservation in promotions. No mandamus can be issued by the court directing the State government to provide reservations," the apex court said in its verdict on February 7.