Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad leads rally against SC ruling on reservations in Aurangabad

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Sunday led a march against the Supreme Court ruling that stated that states were not bound to provide reservation in government jobs and quota in promotions.
The march took place in Aurangabad and also saw Azad garland a statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar.
Alongside protesting against the Supreme Court's ruling, the Bhim Army is also demanding reservation in jobs and promotions in the private sector.
Earlier, while calling for a Bharat Bandh on February 23, Azad had asked leaders from the OBC to SC-ST and minority groups to participate in the shut down. He also warned that if the MPs and MLAs of the backward and Dalit classes did not support the call, there would be a demonstration in front of their houses.
At a press conference, the Dalit leader had said that the BJP government at the Centre was trying to end the reservations. Now, "save the reservation, save the constitution" and "remove the CAA, NRC, NPR, save the constitution" movements will be launched, he had said.
"On February 17, people from Dalit and backward organisations will march from Mandi House to Parliament. If the central government does not reverse the decision on reservations of the Supreme Court by bringing an ordinance, then India will be closed on February 23. This will be the same kind of demonstration as was done against the earlier decision regarding the SC-ST Act," Azad has said earlier, urging people to join the rally.
At the beginning of February, the Supreme Court, while hearing a case pertaining to the validity of the Uttarakhand government's decision to fill up posts without providing reservation to SC/STs in government jobs, had said that it was not a fundamental right.
The top court also said the states cannot be directed to provide promotions to the members of the SC/ST community.
"There is no fundamental right which inheres in an individual to claim reservation in promotions. No mandamus can be issued by the court directing the State government to provide reservations," the apex court said in its verdict on February 7.
The court had also said that the state governments are not bound to make a reservation and thereby even the courts can't issue a mandamus directing states to provide reservations in promotions to SC/ST people in government jobs.
The Bhim Army had earlier led a march in Delhi to protest against the apex court's February 7 ruling.
Police had also denied permission to the Bhim Army chief to hold a rally at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on February 21. They had cited law and order to deny permission to Azad who was expected to lead the rally and speak on the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Population Register and National Register of Citizens as well as other issues.
(With inputs from agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)