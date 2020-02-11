Chandrashekhar Azad warn Kamal Nath of agitation if govt fails to withdraw cases against Dalits

BHOPAL: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad warned chief minister Kamal Nath of aggressive agitation if cases registered against Dalits were not withdrawn speedily.

“We will teach Congress government a good lesson if it fails to withdraw all cases registered against Dalits during April 2, 2018 agitation,” said Azad addressing a rally to protest against CAA and NRC at Iqbal Maidan here on Tuesday.

The MP government was portraying itself as Dalit friendly, but the speed at which they are withdrawing cases against dalits speaks something else, he added.

“CM should pay attention, if timely action is not taken we will come back again in bigger strength. You should now do one thing that is to expand the size of the Bhopal jail,” Azad said in warning tone.