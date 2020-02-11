Madhya Pradesh: CM Kamal Nath to deal with Dalit stir cases withdrawal

The state government is in a tight spot over withdrawal of political cases. As home minister Bala Bachchan is unable to work out the issue, Chief Minister Kamal Nath is going to review it on Wednesday.
Nath will take a decision on withdrawal of those cases. Nevertheless, withdrawal of cases concerned with the Dalit agitation on April 2, 2018 will be difficult.
The agitation triggered violence on that day when eight people lost their lives. After the violence, hundreds of cases were registered in Gwalior, Bhind and Morena.
The cases are against the people of upper caste and those of Dalit. Nevertheless, neither the officials of the police department nor those of the law department have agreed to withdraw the cases.
The court may also reject the applications for withdrawal of cases.
Besides, there are problems related to withdrawal of cases registered during the farmers’ agitation in 2017. Some of the cases connected with violence, arson and damaging public properties were registered against farmers.
Cases have also been registered against some of the Congress leaders who are pressuring the government to withdraw those cases.
Bachchan, law minister PC Sharma and some other ministers have already tried to find out a formula to withdraw the cases.
The party workers are also mounting pressure on the ministers for it. Now, such cases as could not be decided would be put up before Nath.
The police officials are making a report on those cases, withdrawal of which may not create any problem for the government.
Some of the cases have been registered under certain sections which cannot be withdrawn. Every bit of information about those cases will be put up before Nath.
