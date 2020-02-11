Madhya Pradesh: CM Kamal Nath to deal with Dalit stir cases withdrawal

The state government is in a tight spot over withdrawal of political cases. As home minister Bala Bachchan is unable to work out the issue, Chief Minister Kamal Nath is going to review it on Wednesday.

Nath will take a decision on withdrawal of those cases. Nevertheless, withdrawal of cases concerned with the Dalit agitation on April 2, 2018 will be difficult.

The agitation triggered violence on that day when eight people lost their lives. After the violence, hundreds of cases were registered in Gwalior, Bhind and Morena.

The cases are against the people of upper caste and those of Dalit. Nevertheless, neither the officials of the police department nor those of the law department have agreed to withdraw the cases.

The court may also reject the applications for withdrawal of cases.