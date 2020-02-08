Will not tolerate religious affiliation against tribals' identity: Kamal Nath reacts to Mohan Bhagwat statement on calling tribal people as ‘Hindus’

Bhagwat’s statement is divisive, he said, adding, RSS calls tribal people as ‘vanvasis (residents of forest areas), refusing to acknowledge their original identity.

Nath said RSS would not be allowed to poison the minds of tribal people.

Nevertheless, Nath’s statement may bring about another face off between Congress and BJP.

RSS has been campaigning across country for long, that tribal people should consider themselves Hindus.

RSS has launched a ‘gharwapasi (return home)’ campaign to bring those who were converted to Christianity back to Hinduism.

Jai Adiwasi, an organisation of the Sangh, has launched a campaign so that Tribal people call themselves Hindus.