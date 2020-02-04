RSS is a political organisation, Mohan Bhagwat decides CM and Governors: MP minister Dr Govind Singh

BHOPAL: RSS is a political organisation, because it works on the lines of political parties, said the general administration department minister Dr Govind Singh, while talking to media, here on Tuesday.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is on state tour till February 7 and is presently meeting office bearers of the organisation.

Dr Singh said that since 50 years the RSS claims that they are not the political organisation, but the fact that Bhagwat decides on the names of Chief Minister and Governors makes it clear that the RSS is a political organisation.