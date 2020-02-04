RSS is a political organisation, Mohan Bhagwat decides CM and Governors: MP minister Dr Govind Singh

BHOPAL: RSS is a political organisation, because it works on the lines of political parties, said the general administration department minister Dr Govind Singh, while talking to media, here on Tuesday.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is on state tour till February 7 and is presently meeting office bearers of the organisation.
Dr Singh said that since 50 years the RSS claims that they are not the political organisation, but the fact that Bhagwat decides on the names of Chief Minister and Governors makes it clear that the RSS is a political organisation.
He alleged that the BJP is trying to push the country into the path of communal war. They are working like dictator, like Hitler, he said.
Launching an attack on Bhagwat he said RSS is doing politics of all sorts and alluding to Bhagwat said, “He (Bhagwat) should remove his mask and should take over the reins of the BJP. RSS has been exposed in front of all in that it is not a social organisation but is a political organisation.”
He also raised question as to from where does RSS get money, their offices had been turned into air conditioned workplaces and they are organising camps across the country. Therefore, RSS should provide clarity about its finances, he added.
