Kamal Nath's soft Hindutva sends BJP into a tizzy

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s soft Hindutva amidst tension over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the country has sent the state BJP into a tizzy.

Other than promises made in the Congress’s Vachan Patra to influence the Hindus, Nath has begun to implement those things that did not figure in the manifesto.

Nath has taken over the work of Hindu religious places which the BJP could not do during its 15 years’ rule.

The steps taken by Nath have made the BJP leaders feel that, the Hindu votes are going out of their hands.

For the first time, the Nath-led government is organising Orchha Mahotsav.