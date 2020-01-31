On Bapu’s death anniversary, Hanuman Chalisa recited 1.25 cr times in 56 countries

BHOPAL: To mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Hanuman Chalisa was chanted 1.25 crore times all across the world on Thursday.
The Chief Minister Kamal Nath and the Hamare Hanuman Sanskritik Manch Bhopal jointly organised a programme, here at Minto Hall on Thursday. Ram Katha Vachak Vijay Shankar Mehta led the chanting followed simultaneously by his disciples spread in 56 countries.
On the occasion, Mehta also delivered discourse on Rashtra Bhakt Hanuman.
Proudly calling himself Hanuman Bhakt, the Chief Minister addressing the gathering said, “In my life Hanuman and Mahatma Gandhi played very crucial role. I am the disciple of Hanuman and Gandhiji is my role model and I respect him from the bottom of my heart.”
Observing the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi a ‘Maha Nirvan Diwas’, Nath and others paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation.Besides Chief Minister, his cabinet colleagues and a number of Congress leaders were present in the programme. The programme was live-streamed on Sanskar TV.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)