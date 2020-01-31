On Bapu’s death anniversary, Hanuman Chalisa recited 1.25 cr times in 56 countries

BHOPAL: To mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Hanuman Chalisa was chanted 1.25 crore times all across the world on Thursday.

The Chief Minister Kamal Nath and the Hamare Hanuman Sanskritik Manch Bhopal jointly organised a programme, here at Minto Hall on Thursday. Ram Katha Vachak Vijay Shankar Mehta led the chanting followed simultaneously by his disciples spread in 56 countries.

On the occasion, Mehta also delivered discourse on Rashtra Bhakt Hanuman.