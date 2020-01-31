'Lo goli maar di': Jamia shooter whose post read; Shaheen Bagh game over

Home Minister Amit Shah, who is under attack from several quarters, said he had ordered stringent action and "the culprit will not be spared".

The shooting was not at the spur of the moment. It was clearly pre-meditated and scripted; in fact, the juvenile had gone live on Facebook a few hours before the incident. Videos on his timeline showed him walking around at the venue of the protest with a red backpack. His previous posts were also self-incriminating and suggest that he was well aware of the consequences of his action.

"On my last journey, take me draped in saffron and shout slogans of Jai Shri Ram," one of them in Hindi read. Another more threatening post read, "Shaheen Bagh, Game Over", referring to the massive protest against the citizenship law.

But what gave away the motive was another post which said "Chandan bhai, ye badla aapke liye hai (this revenge is for you)." Chandan was killed in a communal clash that broke out on Republic Day in 2018 in Kasganj. A man named Salim was arrested as a prime suspect for the murder. The shooter would have been 15 years old when the incident happened.

The student who was shot at has been identified as Shadab Farooq and was carted away, his left hand soaked in blood. The weapon used was a country revolver, which is good enough for firing just a single shot. Had it been more lethal, the assailant could have inflicted greater damage. He has been identified as a resident of Jewar in Uttar Pradesh