TMC's Saket Gokhale Lambasts EC As Notice Sent To BJP Avoids PM Modi's Name

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale |

All India Trinamool Congress National spokesperson Saket Ghokale criticised the Election Commission of India for sending a notice to BJP chief seeking a response on PM Modi's alleged hate speech during electioneering.

Gokhale, on Friday, took to X and wrote, "After almost 20,000 Indian citizens emailed the Election Commission regarding Modi's hate speech in Rajasthan, a notice has been issued by the ECI. To Modi? Nope. Issued to JP Nadda."

Questioning the move of the poll body, Gokhale further said, "How many times does Modi's name appear in the notice? ZERO."

Firing fresh salvos at EC, Gokhale wrote, "Modi is clearly exempt from all election rules. That's precisely why he brought in a law to personally handpick & appoint his own ECs without any say for the Opposition or the CJI."

After almost 20,000 Indian citizens emailed the Election Commission regarding Modi's hate speech in Rajasthan, a notice has been issued by the ECI.



To Modi? Nope. Issued to JP Nadda.



How many times does Modi's name appear in the notice?



ZERO.



Modi is clearly exempt from all… pic.twitter.com/tR4DS0N0xJ — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) April 26, 2024

The Election Commission of India has taken cognizance of alleged Model Code of Conduct violations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Both BJP and INC had raised allegations of causing hatred and division based on religion, caste, community, or language. ECI has invoked section 77 of the Representation of the People Act and held party presidents responsible, as a first step, to reign in star campaigners.

MCC allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Rahul Gandhi are exchanged with BJP President JP Nadda and INC President Mallikarjuna Kharge as a first step. ECI has sought a response by 11 AM on April 29.



"Political parties will have to take primary responsibility for the conduct of their candidates, star campaigners in particular. Campaign speeches by those holding high positions are of more serious consequences," said the Election Commission.

The BJP on Monday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was making a false claim about the rise in poverty in the country and urged the Election Commission to take "strict action" against him.