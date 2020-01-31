People battling to protect idea of India & Constitution: Aishe Ghosh address the CAArwaa in Bhopal

BHOPAL: President of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU), Aishe Ghosh addressed an impressive gathering at Iqbal Maidan here on Thursday.

She said, “People are in thick of a battle for protecting the idea of India and the country’s constitution.”

Targeting Union government on CAA and NRC she said, “They are clones of Hitler and they are trying to replicate the British policy of divide and rule in today’s India.”

She asserted,“ But we will not allow them to succeed. They won’t be able to terrorise us into submission. They will have to bow down before the collective resolve of people,” she declared amid roaring cheers of the gathering.