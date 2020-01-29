Air quality inside IIM Indore campus twice cleaner than outside

Indore: The quality of air inside Indian Institute of Management Indore campus is two times cleaner to the air outside it. This fact came to fore in an air quality check conducted by IIM students.

A team of students worked on finding out the air pollution level on IIM Indore campus. They used an Internet of Things (IoT) based device (Arduino) to monitor air quality.

They added filters to measure pollutants and uploaded air quality data to IoT platform, which can be easily accessed by any device. “Upon collection of data at different points on the campus, the students found air quality inside the campus to be twice as clean as the air outside the green campus,” a press release issued by IIM Indore stated on Wednesday.

This study was presented after inaugural function of The Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots IIM Indore Chapter at IIM Indore on Wednesday. It focuses on empowering youth to bring a positive change in the community.