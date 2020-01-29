Air quality inside IIM Indore campus twice cleaner than outside

Indore: The quality of air inside Indian Institute of Management Indore campus is two times cleaner to the air outside it. This fact came to fore in an air quality check conducted by IIM students.
A team of students worked on finding out the air pollution level on IIM Indore campus. They used an Internet of Things (IoT) based device (Arduino) to monitor air quality.
They added filters to measure pollutants and uploaded air quality data to IoT platform, which can be easily accessed by any device. “Upon collection of data at different points on the campus, the students found air quality inside the campus to be twice as clean as the air outside the green campus,” a press release issued by IIM Indore stated on Wednesday.
This study was presented after inaugural function of The Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots IIM Indore Chapter at IIM Indore on Wednesday. It focuses on empowering youth to bring a positive change in the community.
The inaugural function was attended by IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai, Roots & Shoots India country coordinator Shweta Khare and urban water management expert Dr Rahul Banerjee,
In his inaugural address, Rai expressed concern about carbon emission and its impact on climate change. He said the solutions to all environmental issues must be found together.”
In her address, Khare said people are facing water problems even though the country is making progress and the cities are becoming cleaner. “The climate change has affected the weather too. The places with heavy rains are getting more rains and the dry lands becoming more dry,” she said.
Banerjee said waste water disposal is a challenge. “People aren’t aware of what to do with it. Untreated sewage water leads to serious consequences and loss of 5.2% of GDP,” he said.
Faucet aerators halve water use at IIM mess: Students made a presentation about measuring the water consumption in the hostel mess. The aim was to check the change in water consumption by using high faucet aerators. Students said water consumption dropped to half within a week of installing these faucets. This project is part of state government’s Jal Shakti campaign. Roots and Shoots IIM Indore Chapter will launch Water Matters campaign beyond the campus boundaries.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)