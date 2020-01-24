Kids from village schools celebrate sports day at IIM Indore

Indore: Indian Institute of Management Indore’s sports stadium was filled with great zeal and enthusiasm as the institute’s student-run initiative iHelp celebrated its Sports Day on Thursday.

The event was conducted in association with the undergraduate sports festival, Ranbhoomi. The event saw over 100 students from the schools of Umariya, Rangwasa and Pigdambar taking part. All the participants, volunteers and core team of iHelp were active in the event.

The students arrived around 11 am on the campus and were divided into groups of 10-12 with assigned volunteers. They enjoyed playing football, volleyball, dodge ball, catch the leader, amoeba tag, kho-kho and other fun games among themselves and with volunteers.

All the volunteers had divided themselves into small groups to handle the event and the students. They had fun engaging with the students.

The event was aimed to promote the importance of sports in students’ lives. Values such as teamwork and dedication were imparted to the children over the day. The students seemed to enjoy learning outside classrooms since the games ensured that their language and mathematical skills came into play.