IIM Indore to help UP police in strengthening beat system

Indore: In its bit to contribute towards nation building, Indian Institute of Management Indore after collaborating with Madhya Pradesh police, now has signed an MoU with Uttar Pradesh police. Its objective is to strengthen beat policing, develop tools for better law enforcement, traffic and strategic patrolling as well as explore ways to improve the efficiency and morale of police personnel while reducing stress.

The MoU was signed between IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai and Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh on Tuesday.