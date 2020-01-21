IIM Indore to help UP police in strengthening beat system

Indore: In its bit to contribute towards nation building, Indian Institute of Management Indore after collaborating with Madhya Pradesh police, now has signed an MoU with Uttar Pradesh police. Its objective is to strengthen beat policing, develop tools for better law enforcement, traffic and strategic patrolling as well as explore ways to improve the efficiency and morale of police personnel while reducing stress.
The MoU was signed between IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai and Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh on Tuesday.
‘Its main purpose is to review the existing ‘beat policing system’ of state police and make recommendations for further strengthening of the system. We would also aim at strengthening the law and order and exchange research personnel and technical expertise,” said Singh.
Rai said institute would also contribute in the areas of public administration, management and public policy for police officials.
‘This would also include exchange of experts and researchers for short-term training. The topics would include big data analytics, artificial intelligence, communications, broadcasting, video analytics, social media management etc,” he said.
Rai will also conduct a session for senior IPS officials to discuss strategic ways to negotiate law and order situation.
“There are times when crowd management is important. Negotiation helps in sorting problems just by effective communication and can eliminate chances of violence or damage of public property. We aim to conduct training sessions for the officers wherein they can learn effective ways to negotiate and communicate with the mob,” he said.
“This MoU would also help the state police in data analytics and geographical information system in better positioning of UP-112 Patrol and responsive vehicles, helping in better crime mapping and analysing crime trend,” said Aseem Arun, ADG-112.
This would help in deriving permanent solutions to challenges faced by police in taking precautionary and preventive measures, he added.
MoU for Smart City Lucknow: IIM Indore also signed an MoU for Mission Smart City Lucknow on Tuesday. This MoU was signed by Rai and Mukesh Meshram, commissioner and Indramani Tripathi, municipal commissioner. This MoU will contribute to better traffic management, effective cleanliness and solid waste management system and development of Smart City Lucknow prototype. Multiple training programmes will be held under this.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)