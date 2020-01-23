IIM Indore signs MoU with Noronha Academy

Indore: With an objective to explore and work upon the development and promotion of research collaboration in the areas of mutual interest and in particular in the areas of public administration; IIM Indore signed a MoU with RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration and Management (RCVP NAAM), Bhopal on Wednesday.

The MoU was signed by Maya Maheshwari, special duty officer, RCVP NAAM and Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore.

“We aim to facilitate the exchange of faculty and resource persons for academic and research purposes. We would also develop and organize thematic short term training programmes, seminars, conference and workshop in the areas of mutual interest and in association with relevant national and international parties,” Prof Rai said.