IIM Indore partners with TikToK for country-wide dialogue series

Indore: Indian Institute of Management Indore and TikTok will jointly lead an India-wide conversation and dialogue series together with the faculty and students on responsible leadership and how to make policy work better for people.

The focus of the partnership will remain on creating high quality first of a kind education module for top B-school students, mid-career senior management professionals, government officers, smart city CEOs, bureaucrats, family owned businesses and entrepreneurs to prepare them for management challenges of the future and digital disruption.

IIM Indore and TikTok plan to host joint trainings and workshops on sharing good practices on using the internet safely and productively along with hackathons for government departments, law enforcements agencies, and government scheme executing partners.

In a one of its kind partnership to promote better governance solutions for citizens, capacity building of government departments, digital wellbeing, spread awareness on the impact of short form video storytelling in marketing and business management, negotiation, enhancing job creation, and skilling, the IIM Indore has come together with TikTok for a long term sustainable impact led partnership.

IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai said, “We’re very excited and delighted to partner with TikTok to develop new modules of short video content storytelling and implement them in communication, negotiation, marketing and strategy programmes, both in our flagship programmes as well as executive programmes.

He said that the partnership is in line with IIM Indore’s quest to be a contextually relevant, world-class, socially conscious institute.

“Together, we want to harness the power of this revolutionary new age platform TikTok, and use it for doing good to the community at large. This will be further strengthened by the launch of several high level policy engagements and e-services delivery and problem solving workshops for key decision makers helping them harness the power of the internet better,” he added.

TikTok For Good head Dr Subi Chaturvedi said, “We are proud to partner with a top management school like IIM Indore to further the causes of encouraging cutting edge quality education for all, ushering in a new future of work, enhancing skills, building capacity of management professionals, decision makers and policy makers to tell better stories and driving job creation, delivering better governance, decision making, and creating new opportunities of growth for India’s boosting local economy.”

TikTok will also collaborate with IIM Indore to support in furthering the Digital India mission of a fully connected and empowered India through digital literacy workshops, capacity building and organise several hackathons across states with an aim to engage the youth to come up with tech or non-tech solutions and address better e-delivery and good governance solutions.