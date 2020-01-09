IIM Indore signs MoU with Texas varsity

Indore: Indian Institute of Management Indore signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of North Texas (UNT) on Thursday. The MoU was signed by IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai and Dr Jennifer Evans-Cowley, Provost and Vice President, Academic Affairs, UNT.

“We are delighted to sign the MoU with the University of North Texas. We will immediately begin with exchange of faculty as well as doctoral students. In the medium term we will synergize with our complementary strengths to offer programs in AI, Sports Management and MSMEs. This is in line with the ambitious international outreach that IIM Indore has embarked on after getting the triple crown,” said Rai.

IIM Indore currently has collaborations with 16+ countries across the globe. The Institute aims to strengthen its foreign collaborations for providing exposure to the participants and the faculty for research.