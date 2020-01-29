Bhopal: Driver withdraws Rs 1 L from owner’s a\c, held

BHOPAL: Cyber Crime Branch police on Wednesday arrested the driver who had swindled Rs 1 lakh out from his owners account. The police informed that Kartar Singh Thakur filed a complaint that from his bank account someone had withdrawn Rs 1.9 lakh.

When the police conducted the investigation they found that Kartar usually ask his driver Vinay Batham to withdraw the amount from the bank and from the ATM.

Taking the advantage of the situation the accusd transferred the amount in his Paytm vault without knowing his owner.

The police arrested the accusd for cheating his owner, on Wednesday.