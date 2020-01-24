Youth sets self afire to protest CAA in Indore

Indore: A youth set self ablaze in the city on Friday evening giving a serious turn to the ongoing anti-CAA protests.

The youth, who made the immolation bid at Geeta Bhawan, had penned a letter with his signature left behind a printed letter blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for demonetization, Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens.

According to police, the youth identified as Ramesh Chandra Prajapati is an activist of the Communist Party. Around 8pm, Prajapati reached Geeta Bhawan. After pouring kerosene, he set himself afire.

His act shocked passers by. Many of them stopped at the spot and tried to douse the flame. However, by the time they managed to douse the fire, Prajapati had suffered 80% burn injuries, said the police.