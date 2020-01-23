If SC disappoints Muslims, it will be last nail in the coffin of secularism: Digvijaya Singh on CAA

BHOPAL: Muslims in the country have lost faith in the political parties and the police system, said ex-chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Thursday.

Now, their hopes lie in the Supreme Court on the Citizenship Amendment Act, Singh told journalists.

If the SC disappoints them, it will be the last nail in the coffin of secularism, the ex-chief minister said.

Muslims are scared, edgy and disappointed, Singh said, adding, CAA was brought to terrorise the Muslims.

They are being terrorised that the Act has been made for outsiders, but it can be used against for them, too, Singh said.

He said Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, should have introduced national register of unemployed youth instead of the National Register of Citizens.

The agitation against CAA has gone out of the hands of political parties, and now, Muslim women and youth are leading the protests against the Act, he said.