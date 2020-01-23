If SC disappoints Muslims, it will be last nail in the coffin of secularism: Digvijaya Singh on CAA

BHOPAL: Muslims in the country have lost faith in the political parties and the police system, said ex-chief minister Digvijaya Singh on Thursday.
Now, their hopes lie in the Supreme Court on the Citizenship Amendment Act, Singh told journalists.
If the SC disappoints them, it will be the last nail in the coffin of secularism, the ex-chief minister said.
Muslims are scared, edgy and disappointed, Singh said, adding, CAA was brought to terrorise the Muslims.
They are being terrorised that the Act has been made for outsiders, but it can be used against for them, too, Singh said.
He said Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, should have introduced national register of unemployed youth instead of the National Register of Citizens.
The agitation against CAA has gone out of the hands of political parties, and now, Muslim women and youth are leading the protests against the Act, he said.
‘Davinder Singh provided vehicle to Parliament attackers’
Ex-CM Digvijaya Singh said efforts were being made to save ex-DSP Davinder Singh. This is evident from the fact that sedition charges were not pressed against him. It was Davinder who had provided a vehicle and arranged a room for an accused who was involved in Parliament attack, Singh said.
Singh also said that during Pulwama attack Davinder had been present and that the case was handed over to NIA. About the director of NIA, YK Modi, he said it was he who gave clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra in Godhra case.
It was the present NIA director who had inquired into the Haren Pandya murder case, and, after he took over NIA, he saved Swami Aseemanand, the former chief minister said.
Plan to start harmony tour: Digvijaya Singh announced that he and former Union minister Aslam Sher Khan would visit across the state to spread the message of communal harmony.
During the tour, they will see that there is no bad blood between the Hindus and the Muslims, Singh said.
