SC hearing on CAA Updates: 140 pleas challenging constitutionality CAA to be heard by apex court today

Police disperse women, children gathered outside SC to protest against CAA
Around 20 women along with children gathered outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday night to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act ahead of the hearing on the contentious law in the apex court. The protesters squatted at the front gate of the Supreme Court, following which police dispersed them from the area.
(Source: PTI)
SC to hear over 140 pleas challenging CAA on Wednesday
The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear in excess of 140 pleas against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which include a majority seeking that the court examine its constitutional validity. A bench, headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde, had issued notice to the Centre on December 18 on various pleas including those filed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. The top court had sought the Centre's response by on nearly 60 pleas challenging the CAA's legality, which has swelled to over 140, and fixed the hearing on January 22. The anti-CAA petitions, also include those filed by Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Manoj Jha, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.
(Source: PTI)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)