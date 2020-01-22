SC hearing on CAA Updates: 140 pleas challenging constitutionality CAA to be heard by apex court today

The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear in excess of 140 pleas against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which include a majority seeking that the court examine its constitutional validity. A bench, headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde, had issued notice to the Centre on December 18 on various pleas including those filed by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. The top court had sought the Centre's response by on nearly 60 pleas challenging the CAA's legality, which has swelled to over 140, and fixed the hearing on January 22. The anti-CAA petitions, also include those filed by Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Manoj Jha, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.

(Source: PTI)