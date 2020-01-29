Bhopal: Mixed response to nationwide shutdown to protest CAA, NRC

BHOPAL: The nationwide shutdown called on Wednesday, to protest the CAA and NRC evoked mixed response in the capital city.

District administration made huge security arrangements to ward off any untoward incident in the city.

Police team started patrolling early in the morning, some of the schools remained closed, but major school functioned as ususal.

While the old city witnessed more support for the shutdown in terms of closure of shops the movement of shoppers was less than normal in both the old and new city.

Most of the shops of old city area like Chowk Bazaar, Peer Gate, Lakherapura and other area remained closed.