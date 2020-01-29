Bhopal: Mixed response to nationwide shutdown to protest CAA, NRC

BHOPAL: The nationwide shutdown called on Wednesday, to protest the CAA and NRC evoked mixed response in the capital city.
District administration made huge security arrangements to ward off any untoward incident in the city.
Police team started patrolling early in the morning, some of the schools remained closed, but major school functioned as ususal.
While the old city witnessed more support for the shutdown in terms of closure of shops the movement of shoppers was less than normal in both the old and new city.
Most of the shops of old city area like Chowk Bazaar, Peer Gate, Lakherapura and other area remained closed.
Few of the women along with the children made a the human chain carrying the posters ‘No CAA, No NRC’.
On the other hand the shops of the New Market, MP Nagar and Bittan Market and other remained opened as usual but the shoppers did not reach those shops.
Sources said that some shops were closed for personal reasons, but they declaring their support to CAA and NRC by affixing posters.
The traffic on city roads was less to the average as of other days, and also the local transport affected as the commuters were in less in number.
The police have deputed around 2,500 security personnel to secure the city, barricades were raised place to place and every vehicle was checked. The DIG Irshad Wali has delivered the message that whoever tries to close the shops will be booked.
Some of the commuters were irked because they were forced to stop at various check posts for checking.
Thousands gather at Iqbal Maidan: Thousands of protestors gathered at the Iqbal Maidan and raised the voice against the CAA and NRC. The protestors demanded to call back the law in favour of communal harmony of the nation and also to respect the Constitution which teaches the countrymen that they are not divided in caste or religion. The protestors taking placards and black balloon in their hands stating the slogans ‘No NRC, No CAA’ raised the slogans.
